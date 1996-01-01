All else being equal, which of the following methods can help increase the power of a study?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Based on the statistical model you developed, which of the following statements about confidence intervals is true?
A
A wider confidence interval always indicates a more precise estimate of the population parameter.
B
The confidence level of an interval depends only on the sample mean and not on the sample size.
C
A confidence interval means that if we repeated the sampling process many times, approximately of the calculated intervals would contain the true population parameter.
D
A confidence interval means there is a probability that the true population parameter is within the calculated interval for this sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a confidence interval: it is a range of values, derived from sample data, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a certain confidence level.
Recall that the width of a confidence interval is influenced by the variability in the data, the sample size, and the chosen confidence level. A wider interval generally indicates less precision, not more.
Recognize that the confidence level (e.g., 95%) represents the long-run proportion of confidence intervals that will contain the true parameter if we repeat the sampling process many times, not a probability about a single interval.
Note that the confidence level does not depend solely on the sample mean; it also depends on the sample size and variability, which affect the standard error and thus the interval width.
Interpret the correct statement: a 95% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and build intervals in the same way, about 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
