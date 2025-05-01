Determining Normality. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the indicated sample data and determine whether they appear to be from a population with a normal distribution. Assume that this requirement is loose in the sense that the population distribution need not be exactly normal, but it must be a distribution that is roughly bell-shaped.





Taxi Trips The distances (miles) traveled by New York City taxis transporting customers, as listed in Data Set 32 “Taxis” in Appendix B