In order to make statistical inferences when testing a population mean, which of the following conditions must typically be met?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the interpretation of a confidence level in the context of confidence intervals?
A
The sample mean is likely to be equal to the population mean.
B
of the data values in the sample fall within the confidence interval.
C
If we were to take many random samples and construct a confidence interval from each sample, approximately of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
D
There is a probability that the true population parameter is within the calculated interval for this specific sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a confidence level (e.g., 96%) refers to the long-run proportion of confidence intervals that will contain the true population parameter if we repeat the sampling process many times.
Recognize that the confidence interval is a range calculated from sample data, intended to estimate the population parameter (such as the mean or proportion).
Note that the confidence level does NOT describe the probability that the population parameter lies within a single calculated interval from one sample, because the parameter is fixed and not random.
Realize that the confidence level also does NOT describe the likelihood that the sample mean equals the population mean, nor does it describe the percentage of data points within the interval.
Therefore, the correct interpretation is: If we were to take many random samples and construct a confidence interval from each, approximately 96% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
