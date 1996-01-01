Which of the following accurately describes the critical region in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the main disadvantage of the moving average when used to estimate a population parameter in the context of confidence intervals?
A
It always overestimates the true population mean.
B
It requires knowledge of the population standard deviation .
C
It can only be used for normally distributed data.
D
It does not provide a measure of variability or uncertainty, making it difficult to construct a confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a moving average is a technique used to smooth data by averaging subsets of observations, often to identify trends over time.
Recognize that while a moving average can provide an estimate of a central tendency (like a mean), it does not inherently provide information about the variability or spread of the data around that estimate.
Recall that constructing a confidence interval requires not only a point estimate (such as a mean) but also a measure of variability, typically the standard error, which reflects uncertainty in the estimate.
Note that the moving average alone does not give a standard error or any measure of uncertainty, so it cannot be directly used to form confidence intervals without additional calculations or assumptions.
Therefore, the main disadvantage of using a moving average to estimate a population parameter in the context of confidence intervals is that it lacks a measure of variability or uncertainty, which is essential for constructing confidence intervals.
