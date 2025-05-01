Given that an equilateral triangle and an isosceles triangle share a common side, and the triangle is equilateral, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Law of Sines relates the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles.
Identify the sides and their opposite angles: side \(a\) is opposite angle \(A\), side \(b\) is opposite angle \(B\), and side \(c\) is opposite angle \(C\).
Write the Law of Sines formula, which states that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is the same for all three sides: \(\frac{a}{\sin(A)} = \frac{b}{\sin(B)} = \frac{c}{\sin(C)}\).
Compare this formula to the given options to determine which one correctly expresses the Law of Sines.
Note that the correct expression must have sides in the numerator and the sine of the opposite angles in the denominator, all equal to each other.
