Given triangle , which equation could be used to find using the Law of Sines?
Given two triangles and where , , and , which triangles in the diagram are congruent?
Given triangle where and are on straight lines and respectively, and the measure of angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle (angle ) in degrees?
Which of the following combinations of measurements could form a triangle according to the ?
Given that an equilateral triangle and an isosceles triangle share a common side, and the triangle is equilateral, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Given triangle , which equation could be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Which of the following lists of angle measures could be the angle measures of a triangle?
Which of the following correctly states the Law of Sines for triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , ?
Law of Sines practice set
