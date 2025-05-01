Which of the following pairs of angles are coterminal angles in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angle measures in degrees are coterminal with in standard position?
A
B
C
D
Recall that two angles are coterminal if they differ by a full rotation, which is 360 degrees. This means if you add or subtract multiples of 360° to an angle, you get angles coterminal with it.
Start with the given angle, 45°, and find angles coterminal by adding 360°: \$45^\circ + 360^\circ = 405^\circ$.
Next, find coterminal angles by subtracting 360°: \$45^\circ - 360^\circ = -315^\circ$.
Check the other given angles to see if they can be expressed as \$45^\circ \pm 360^\circ \times k\( where \)k\( is an integer. For example, 225° is not coterminal because \)225 - 45 = 180$, which is not a multiple of 360.
Conclude that the angles coterminal with 45° from the given options are those that can be written as \$45^\circ \pm 360^\circ\(, specifically \)-315^\circ\( and \)405^\circ$.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
A wall is ________ to an adjacent wall when they are perpendicular to each other.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the terminal side of an angle in standard position?
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if ray is the initial side and ray is the terminal side, what is the name of the angle formed by these two rays?
Multiple Choice
An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle. Estimate the measure of this angle to the nearest one-half radian.
Multiple Choice
If an angle is formed by a clockwise rotation from the positive x-axis, what is its measure in standard position?
