A rectangular sandbox has sides of length feet and feet. If the diagonal of the sandbox measures feet, which equation using the Law of Cosines can be used to find the angle between the two sides?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given triangle , which of the following statements about its sides is true?
Given a right triangle with sides , , and hypotenuse , which equation can be used to solve for using the Law of Cosines?
In triangle , if side is units, side is units, and the included angle is , what is the length of chord ?
In triangle , which is isosceles with congruent to , what is the measure of angle if angle is ? Choose the correct answer.
Which equation correctly uses the law of cosines to solve for in a triangle with sides , , and angle opposite side ?
Given triangle inscribed in circle , with points and on the circle and side lengths = , = , and = , what is the length of line segment in terms of , , and the included angle opposite ?
Given a right triangle with legs of lengths and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Law of Cosines practice set
