Analyze the given statements: - The first statement \( KN + NM = KM \) suggests the triangle inequality is an equality, which only happens if the points are collinear, not a triangle. - The second statement \( KM = 2(NM) \) is a specific length relation that may or may not hold. - The third statement is the Law of Cosines formula, which is always true for any triangle. - The fourth statement \( KN = NM \) states the two sides are equal, which is a special case (isosceles triangle) but not generally true.