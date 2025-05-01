Identify the sides and angle in the problem: here, \(y\) is the side opposite angle \(C\), and the other two sides are \(x\) and \(z\). So, \(y\) corresponds to \(c\), \(x\) to \(a\), \(z\) to \(b\), and \(C\) to \(\gamma\) in the Law of Cosines formula.