In triangle , which is isosceles with congruent to , what is the measure of angle if angle is ? Choose the correct answer.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with legs of lengths and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the triangle is a right triangle with legs of lengths 20 and 21, and we need to find the hypotenuse.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 20^2 + 21^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$20^2 = 400\( and \)21^2 = 441\(, so \)c^2 = 400 + 441$.
Add the values to get \(c^2 = 841\), then take the square root of both sides to find \(c = \sqrt{841}\), which gives the length of the hypotenuse.
