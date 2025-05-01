In a unit circle, what is the measure in degrees of the central angle that corresponds to of a circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a triangle, if the length of each leg is , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that a 45°-45°-90° triangle is an isosceles right triangle, meaning the two legs are congruent and the angles opposite those legs are both 45°.
Recall the special property of a 45°-45°-90° triangle: the hypotenuse is \( \sqrt{2} \) times the length of each leg.
Let the length of each leg be \( x \). Then, the hypotenuse \( h \) can be expressed as \( h = x \times \sqrt{2} \).
Use the Pythagorean theorem as a verification step: \( h = \sqrt{x^2 + x^2} = \sqrt{2x^2} = x\sqrt{2} \).
Conclude that the length of the hypotenuse in a 45°-45°-90° triangle with legs of length \( x \) is \( x\sqrt{2} \).
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