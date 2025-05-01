Which of the following best describes the terminal side of an angle in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle. Estimate the measure of this angle to the nearest one-half radian.
A
radians
B
radians
C
radians
D
radians
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the point on the unit circle, which are given as (0, -1). Since the point lies on the unit circle, its coordinates correspond to (cos(\theta), sin(\theta)) for some angle \theta in standard position.
Recognize that the x-coordinate is 0 and the y-coordinate is -1, so we have \cos(\theta) = 0 and \sin(\theta) = -1.
Recall the unit circle values where \sin(\theta) = -1 occurs. This happens at the angle where the terminal side points straight down along the negative y-axis.
Determine the angle \theta in radians that corresponds to this point. On the unit circle, the angle with \sin(\theta) = -1 and \cos(\theta) = 0 is \theta = \frac{3\pi}{2} radians.
Convert \frac{3\pi}{2} radians to a decimal approximation to estimate the angle measure to the nearest one-half radian.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angle measures in degrees are coterminal with in standard position?
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if ray is the initial side and ray is the terminal side, what is the name of the angle formed by these two rays?
Multiple Choice
If an angle is formed by a clockwise rotation from the positive x-axis, what is its measure in standard position?
Multiple Choice
An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the coordinate plane. Estimate the measure of this angle within .
Multiple Choice
Given that angle 2 has measure and angle 3 has measure , find the value of such that .
