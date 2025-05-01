A wall is ________ to an adjacent wall when they are perpendicular to each other.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if ray is the initial side and ray is the terminal side, what is the name of the angle formed by these two rays?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin point O, with the initial side along ray OX and the terminal side along ray OZ.
Recall that the name of an angle is written with three points: the first point on one ray, the vertex point in the middle, and the last point on the other ray.
Identify the vertex of the angle, which is point O, since both rays OX and OZ meet there.
Determine the order of points to name the angle correctly: start from a point on the initial side (X), then the vertex (O), and finally a point on the terminal side (Z).
Write the angle name as \(\angle X O Z\), which correctly represents the angle formed by rays OX and OZ with vertex O.
