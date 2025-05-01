Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with sides , , opposite angles , , respectively, which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Law of Sines relates the sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles. It states that the ratio of the length of a side to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides and angles in the triangle.
Write down the Law of Sines formula: \(\frac{a}{\sin\!A} = \frac{b}{\sin\!B} = \frac{c}{\sin\!C}\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the sides opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) respectively.
Understand that this means each side divided by the sine of its opposite angle gives the same value, which can be used to find unknown sides or angles in a triangle when some measurements are known.
Compare the given options to this formula carefully. The correct expression must have the sine function applied to the angles in the denominator, paired with their opposite sides in the numerator.
Note that expressions like \(\frac{a}{b} = \frac{c}{A}\) or \(\frac{a}{A} = \frac{b}{B}\) are incorrect because they do not involve the sine of the angles, which is essential in the Law of Sines.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two triangles and , which congruence theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , which angle's measure is equal to the sum of the measures of and ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of numbers could represent the three sides of a triangle according to the Law of Sines ()?
11
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations