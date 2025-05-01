Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Which equation can be solved to find one of the missing side lengths in a triangle using the ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the Law of Sines relates the ratios of the lengths of sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles. The formula is given by: \(\frac{a}{\sin\left(A\right)} = \frac{b}{\sin\left(B\right)} = \frac{c}{\sin\left(C\right)}\).
Identify the known sides and angles in the triangle. To find a missing side length, you need at least one side length and its opposite angle, plus another angle or side.
Set up the equation using the Law of Sines by pairing the known side and angle ratio with the unknown side and its opposite angle. For example, if you know side \(b\) and angle \(B\), and want to find side \(a\), use \(\frac{a}{\sin\left(A\right)} = \frac{b}{\sin\left(B\right)}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for the missing side length. For example, multiply both sides by \(\sin\left(A\right)\) to isolate \(a\): \(a = b \times \frac{\sin\left(A\right)}{\sin\left(B\right)}\).
Use the known angle measures and side lengths to substitute into the equation and solve for the missing side length.
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
According to the , which set of angle measures could represent the angles of a triangle?
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best represents this triangle?
Which statement regarding the interior and exterior angles of a triangle is always true?
Given triangle , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Given two triangles and , which congruence theorem can be used to prove that they are congruent?
