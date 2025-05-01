A straight ladder of length leans against a vertical wall, forming an angle with the ground. According to the Law of Sines, what is the proper distance from the feet of the ladder to the wall?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In any triangle, which relationship must be true according to the ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Law of Sines relates the sides and angles of any triangle by stating that the ratio of the length of a side to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides. This means we are looking for an equation involving \( a, b, c \) and \( \sin A, \sin B, \sin C \) in a proportional relationship.
Write down the Law of Sines formula: \[\frac{a}{\sin\ A} = \frac{b}{\sin\ B} = \frac{c}{\sin\ C}\] This shows that each side length divided by the sine of its opposite angle is equal to the same constant.
Understand why the other options are incorrect: - The sum of sines of angles \( \sin A + \sin B + \sin C = 1 \) is not generally true for triangles. - The ratio \( \frac{a}{b} = \frac{\sin A}{\sin B} \) is only part of the Law of Sines but incomplete without including side \( c \) and angle \( C \). - The sum of sides \( a + b + c = 180 \) is incorrect; it is the sum of angles that equals 180 degrees, not the sides.
Recognize that the Law of Sines is useful for solving triangles when you know either two angles and one side (AAS or ASA) or two sides and a non-included angle (SSA). It helps find unknown sides or angles by setting up proportions based on the formula.
Summarize that the key relationship according to the Law of Sines is: \[\frac{a}{\sin\ A} = \frac{b}{\sin\ B} = \frac{c}{\sin\ C}\] which must hold true for any triangle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Quadrilateral RSTU is a parallelogram. If angle R measures degrees and angle S measures degrees, what must be the value of ?
Multiple Choice
According to the , which triangles can be mapped onto one another through a sequence of rigid transformations?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the sides of a triangle that satisfies the Law of Sines?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines for triangle ABC with sides , , opposite angles , , and respectively?
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side = , side = , and angle = . Using the Law of Sines, what is the approximate measure of angle ?
