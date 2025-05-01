Given two similar triangles, and , where , , , and , what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given triangle , which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the sides of a triangle that satisfies the Law of Sines?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Law of Sines states that for any triangle ABC, the ratio of the length of a side to the sine of its opposite angle is constant: \(\frac{a}{\sin A} = \frac{b}{\sin B} = \frac{c}{\sin C}\).
Before applying the Law of Sines, verify if the given side lengths can form a valid triangle by checking the triangle inequality: the sum of any two sides must be greater than the third side.
Check each set of side lengths against the triangle inequality: for example, for sides 3, 3, and 7, check if \$3 + 3 > 7\(, \)3 + 7 > 3\(, and \)3 + 7 > 3$.
Eliminate any sets that do not satisfy the triangle inequality, as they cannot form a triangle and thus cannot satisfy the Law of Sines.
For the remaining valid sets, understand that the Law of Sines can be applied to find the angles, confirming that the ratios \(\frac{a}{\sin A}\), \(\frac{b}{\sin B}\), and \(\frac{c}{\sin C}\) are equal, which is consistent with the properties of a triangle.
