Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which of the following explains why equals using the unit circle?
A
On the unit circle, the x-coordinate at is always greater than the y-coordinate at .
B
Because and are both in the first quadrant, their cosine and sine values are always equal.
C
The unit circle shows that and are both negative, so they must be equal.
D
On the unit circle, the x-coordinate at is equal to the y-coordinate at , so equals .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that on the unit circle, any point corresponding to an angle \( \theta \) has coordinates \( (\cos(\theta), \sin(\theta)) \). This means the x-coordinate is \( \cos(\theta) \) and the y-coordinate is \( \sin(\theta) \).
Identify the coordinates for the angles 60° and 30° on the unit circle: the point at 60° is \( (\cos(60^\circ), \sin(60^\circ)) \) and the point at 30° is \( (\cos(30^\circ), \sin(30^\circ)) \).
Notice that \( \cos(60^\circ) \) represents the x-coordinate of the point at 60°, and \( \sin(30^\circ) \) represents the y-coordinate of the point at 30°.
Using the symmetry of the unit circle, observe that the x-coordinate at 60° is the same as the y-coordinate at 30°, because 60° and 30° are complementary angles (they add up to 90°). This is a key property: \( \cos(\theta) = \sin(90^\circ - \theta) \).
Therefore, \( \cos(60^\circ) = \sin(30^\circ) \) because the x-coordinate at 60° equals the y-coordinate at 30° on the unit circle.
