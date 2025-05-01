What is the area of a sector of a circle with a central angle of and a radius of foot?
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas correctly gives the perimeter of a parallelogram with side lengths and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a parallelogram has two pairs of equal sides. If the side lengths are given as \(a\) and \(b\), then there are two sides of length \(a\) and two sides of length \(b\).
The perimeter of any polygon is the sum of the lengths of all its sides. For a parallelogram, this means adding the lengths of all four sides together.
Express the perimeter \(P\) as the sum of the sides: \(P = a + b + a + b\).
Combine like terms to simplify the expression: \(P = 2a + 2b\).
Factor out the common factor 2 to write the perimeter formula in a compact form: \(P = 2(a + b)\).
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with sides and and included angle , which formula correctly gives the area of the triangle using the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) method?
14
views
Multiple Choice
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
12
views
