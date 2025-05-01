In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given two triangles, and , for which pair of triangles is equal to ?
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Cosines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
In triangle , side = cm, angle = , and angle = . Find the length of side to the nearest centimeter.
Given the vertices of a triangle at , , and , use the Law of Cosines to find, correct to the nearest degree, the three angles of the triangle.
Given two lines with direction vectors and , use the Law of Cosines to find the acute angle between the lines.
A surveyor wishes to find the distance across a river while standing on a small island. If she measures distances of a=30m to one shore, c=60m to the opposite shore, and an angle of B=100° between the two shores, find the distance between the two shores.
Law of Cosines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations