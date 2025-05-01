Which of the following sets of three numbers can represent the side lengths of an obtuse triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
A
inches
B
inches
C
inches
D
inches
1
Identify the given elements in triangle \( \triangle wxy \): side \( y = 940 \) inches, angle \( \angle y = 100^\circ \), and angle \( \angle w = 38^\circ \).
Calculate the measure of the third angle \( \angle x \) using the triangle angle sum property: \( \angle x = 180^\circ - \angle y - \angle w = 180^\circ - 100^\circ - 38^\circ \).
Use the Law of Sines to relate the sides and angles: \[ \frac{w}{\sin(\angle y)} = \frac{y}{\sin(\angle x)} \]. Here, \( w \) is the side opposite \( \angle w \), and \( y \) is the side opposite \( \angle y \).
Rearrange the Law of Sines formula to solve for side \( w \): \[ w = y \times \frac{\sin(\angle w)}{\sin(\angle x)} \].
Substitute the known values of \( y \), \( \angle w \), and \( \angle x \) into the equation and compute the sine values to find the length of side \( w \). Round the result to the nearest inch.
Related Practice
In triangle , if side has length , side has length , and the angle at vertex is , what is the length of side according to the Law of Cosines?
In triangle , side is inches, angle is , and angle is . Find the length of side to the nearest inch.
In triangle , side = cm, angle = , and angle = . Find the length of side to the nearest centimeter.
Given the vertices of a triangle at , , and , use the Law of Cosines to find, correct to the nearest degree, the three angles of the triangle.
