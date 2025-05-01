In triangle , if side has length , side has length , and the angle at vertex is , what is the length of side according to the Law of Cosines?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side = cm, angle = , and angle = . Find the length of side to the nearest centimeter.
A
cm
B
cm
C
cm
D
cm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle QRS: side r = 83 cm, angle at R = 161°, and angle at S = 5°.
Calculate the measure of the remaining angle Q using the triangle angle sum property: \(\angle Q = 180^\circ - \angle R - \angle S\).
Use the Law of Sines to relate the sides and angles: \(\frac{q}{\sin(\angle R)} = \frac{r}{\sin(\angle Q)}\).
Rearrange the Law of Sines formula to solve for side q: \(q = r \times \frac{\sin(\angle R)}{\sin(\angle Q)}\).
Substitute the known values of r, \(\angle R\), and \(\angle Q\) into the equation and compute the sine values to find the length of side q.
