On the unit circle, if the terminal point is at , how many radius lengths is it to the right of the circle's vertical diameter?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Which expression is equivalent to ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression: \(\sin\left(\frac{7\pi}{6}\right)\).
Recall that \(\frac{7\pi}{6}\) radians is an angle in the third quadrant of the unit circle, where sine values are negative.
Use the reference angle for \(\frac{7\pi}{6}\), which is \(\frac{7\pi}{6} - \pi = \frac{\pi}{6}\).
Evaluate \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\), which is a well-known value: \(\frac{1}{2}\).
Since the angle is in the third quadrant where sine is negative, the value of \(\sin\left(\frac{7\pi}{6}\right)\) is \(-\frac{1}{2}\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle centered at point , which of the following best describes a central angle whose intercepted arc has a length equal to unit?
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, if point A is at and point D is at , what is the measure in radians of the arc from A to D (arc AD)?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the polar equation as a rectangular equation?
