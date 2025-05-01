Multiple Choice
Given the function , what is the amplitude of the sinusoidal function?
11
views
Master Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
On the unit circle, if the terminal point is at , how many radius lengths is it to the right of the circle's vertical diameter?
On the unit circle, if point A is at and point D is at , what is the measure in radians of the arc from A to D (arc AD)?
Which of the following represents the polar equation as a rectangular equation?