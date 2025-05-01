In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angle measurements might you find in a right triangle?
Recall that a right triangle is defined as a triangle that has exactly one right angle, which measures \$90^\circ$.
Understand that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
Check each given angle measurement to see if it can be an angle in a right triangle: \$100^\circ\(, \)120^\circ\(, \)90^\circ\(, and \)180^\circ$.
Note that angles greater than \$90^\circ\( (like \)100^\circ\( and \)120^\circ\() are obtuse angles, and a triangle cannot have both a right angle and an obtuse angle because the sum would exceed \)180^\circ$.
Recognize that \$180^\circ\( cannot be an angle in a triangle because it represents a straight line, not an angle inside a triangle, so the only possible right triangle angle from the list is \)90^\circ$.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
