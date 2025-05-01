In a right triangle, what is the reciprocal of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that rotating a triangle about the origin is a rigid transformation, which means the shape and size of the triangle, including its angles, remain unchanged.
Since triangle BCD is rotated 80° clockwise to form triangle KLM, the corresponding angles in triangle KLM are congruent to those in triangle BCD.
Given that angle \( \angle KLM = 30^\circ \), we want to find \( \sin(\angle KLM) \).
Recall the sine value for a 30° angle: \( \sin(30^\circ) = \frac{1}{2} \).
Therefore, the sine of angle \( \angle KLM \) is \( \frac{1}{2} \), since the rotation does not change the angle measure.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
Multiple Choice
Rhombus WXYZ is graphed on a coordinate plane with vertices at , , , and . What is the perimeter of the rhombus?
