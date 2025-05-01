Which trigonometric functions have a domain of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of sine in a right triangle: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Identify the given values: the side opposite angle \(\theta\) is \(h = 8.1\) inches, and the hypotenuse is \(k = 9\) inches.
Substitute the known values into the sine formula: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{8.1}{9}\).
Simplify the fraction if possible to express \(\sin(\theta)\) in simplest form.
Interpret the result as the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse, which directly gives the sine of angle \(\theta\).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
Multiple Choice
Rhombus WXYZ is graphed on a coordinate plane with vertices at , , , and . What is the perimeter of the rhombus?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle, what is the measure of angle if is the smallest angle and the other two angles are and ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
