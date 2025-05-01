Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the other acute angle is , if , what is the measure of angle ?
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given angles in the right triangle: angle K = 20° and angle L = 40°. Since it's a right triangle, the third angle must be 90°.
Recall that on the unit circle, an arc corresponding to an angle at the center of the circle has a measure equal to that angle in degrees.
Understand that the measure of arc KL corresponding to angle K on the unit circle is simply the measure of angle K itself, because the arc subtended by an angle at the center equals the angle's measure.
Therefore, the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K is 20°.
Summarize that the key concept is that the arc length in degrees on the unit circle directly corresponds to the central angle measure in degrees.
