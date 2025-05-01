In the context of right triangles, which of the following best describes when the function can be applied to relate a line and an arc?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
Identify the given angles in triangle QRS: one angle is \$90^\circ\( (right angle) and another angle is \)38^\circ$.
Set up the equation for the sum of angles: \$90^\circ + 38^\circ + \text{third angle} = 180^\circ$.
Combine the known angles: \$128^\circ + \text{third angle} = 180^\circ$.
Solve for the third angle by subtracting \$128^\circ\( from \)180^\circ\(: \)\text{third angle} = 180^\circ - 128^\circ$.
Multiple Choice
8
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
7
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
13
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
9
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
