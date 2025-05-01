In right triangle xyz, if angle is a right angle and the side opposite angle has length , the side adjacent to angle has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, what is the reciprocal of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the tangent function in a right triangle: \(\tan b = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{adjacent side}}\).
The reciprocal of \(\tan b\) is the value you get when you flip the fraction, so it becomes \(\frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{opposite side}}\).
Recognize that the reciprocal of \(\tan b\) is the cotangent function, which is defined as \(\cot b = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{opposite side}}\).
Understand that \(\sin b = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\csc b = \frac{1}{\sin b}\), and \(\sec b = \frac{1}{\cos b}\), so these are not the reciprocals of \(\tan b\).
Therefore, the reciprocal of \(\tan b\) is \(\cot b\), which matches the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, which of the following best describes when the function can be applied to relate a line and an arc?
8
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle K measures and angle L measures , what is the measure of arc KL on the unit circle corresponding to angle K?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle QRS is a right triangle with one angle measuring and another angle measuring . What is the measure of the third angle in degrees?
17
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations