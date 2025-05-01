Which expression is equivalent to ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
For the function on the unit circle, what is its minimum value?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the function given is \(f(x) = \sin(x)\), which represents the sine of an angle \(x\) measured in radians on the unit circle.
Understand that the sine function corresponds to the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle as the angle \(x\) varies from \$0\( to \)2\pi\( radians (or \)0\( to \)360^\circ$).
Know the range of the sine function: since it represents the vertical coordinate on the unit circle, its values always lie between \(-1\) and \$1$, inclusive.
Identify the minimum value of \(\sin(x)\) by considering the lowest point on the unit circle's vertical axis, which occurs at the angle \(x = \frac{3\pi}{2}\) radians (or \$270^\circ\(), where the sine value is \)-1$.
Conclude that the minimum value of \(f(x) = \sin(x)\) on the unit circle is \(-1\).
