On the unit circle, if point A is at and point D is at , what is the measure in radians of the arc from A to D (arc AD)?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
On the unit circle, what relationship do the ratios and share for any real values of and ?
A
Both and represent the y- and x-coordinates, respectively, of points on the unit circle.
B
Their sum is always .
C
They are always equal for all values of and .
D
Their product is always .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that on the unit circle, any point can be represented as \((\cos \theta, \sin \theta)\), where \(\theta\) is the angle formed with the positive x-axis.
Understand that \(\sin x\) corresponds to the y-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at angle \(x\), and \(\cos y\) corresponds to the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at angle \(y\).
Recognize that both \(\sin x\) and \(\cos y\) are values between -1 and 1, representing coordinates on the unit circle.
Note that the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\) holds for the same angle \(\theta\), but this does not imply that \(\sin x + \cos y = 1\) or that they are always equal for different angles \(x\) and \(y\).
Therefore, the key relationship is that \(\sin x\) and \(\cos y\) represent the y- and x-coordinates, respectively, of points on the unit circle, but no fixed sum or product relationship holds for arbitrary \(x\) and \(y\).
