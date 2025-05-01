Multiple Choice
Given the parametric equation , where does the helix lie?
14
views
On the unit circle centered at point , which of the following best describes a central angle whose intercepted arc has a length equal to unit?
On the unit circle, if point A is at and point D is at , what is the measure in radians of the arc from A to D (arc AD)?
On the unit circle, what relationship do the ratios and share for any real values of and ?