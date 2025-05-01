On the unit circle centered at point , which of the following best describes a central angle whose intercepted arc has a length equal to unit?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
On the unit circle, in which quadrant are both and negative?
Recall the signs of the trigonometric functions in each quadrant of the unit circle: In Quadrant I, all functions are positive; in Quadrant II, sine is positive while cosine and tangent are negative; in Quadrant III, tangent is positive while sine and cosine are negative; and in Quadrant IV, cosine is positive while sine and tangent are negative.
Understand that cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, so cotangent has the same sign as tangent in each quadrant.
Since cotangent and tangent share the same sign, identify the quadrants where cotangent is negative. From the sign chart, cotangent is negative in Quadrants II and IV.
Next, identify the quadrants where cosine is negative. Cosine is negative in Quadrants II and III.
Find the quadrant where both cosine and cotangent are negative by looking for the intersection of the two sets: cosine negative (II, III) and cotangent negative (II, IV). The common quadrant is Quadrant II.
On the unit circle, if point A is at and point D is at , what is the measure in radians of the arc from A to D (arc AD)?
Which of the following represents the polar equation as a rectangular equation?
On the unit circle, what relationship do the ratios and share for any real values of and ?
