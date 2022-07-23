CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 2x/5 + x/4
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
2:56 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x² - 1) / (x + 1)
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1
Identify the rational expression given: \(\frac{x^{2} - 1}{x + 1}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator equal to zero.
Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for \(x\): \(x + 1 = 0\).
Solve the equation to find the value(s) to exclude from the domain: \(x = -1\).
Conclude that the domain is all real numbers except \(x = -1\), which can be written in interval notation as \((-\infty, -1) \cup (-1, \infty)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Rational Expression
The domain of a rational expression includes all real numbers except those that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined. To find the domain, identify values that cause the denominator to be zero and exclude them.
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Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials involves rewriting expressions as products of simpler polynomials. For example, x² - 1 factors into (x - 1)(x + 1). Factoring helps simplify expressions and identify zeros of numerator and denominator.
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Factoring
Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying rational expressions means reducing them by canceling common factors in numerator and denominator. However, restrictions on the domain remain based on the original denominator, even if factors cancel out.
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