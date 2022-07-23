Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2) (x - 1)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:26 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8x² + 16x) / 4x²
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the given rational expression as a fraction: \(\frac{8x^{2} + 16x}{4x^{2}}\).
Factor the numerator by taking out the greatest common factor (GCF). For \$8x^{2} + 16x\(, the GCF is \)8x\(, so rewrite the numerator as \)8x(x + 2)$.
Rewrite the expression with the factored numerator: \(\frac{8x(x + 2)}{4x^{2}}\).
Factor the denominator if possible. Here, \$4x^{2}$ is already factored as \(4 \cdot x^{2}\).
Simplify the fraction by dividing both numerator and denominator by their common factors. Identify and cancel out the common factors step-by-step.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. For example, 8x² + 16x can be factored by taking out the greatest common factor (GCF), which is 8x, resulting in 8x(x + 2). Factoring simplifies expressions and is essential for reducing rational expressions.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions
A rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Simplifying involves factoring both parts and canceling common factors. This process reduces the expression to its lowest terms, making it easier to work with or interpret.
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2:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Greatest Common Factor (GCF)
The GCF is the largest factor shared by two or more terms or polynomials. Identifying the GCF helps in factoring expressions and simplifying rational expressions by canceling common factors in numerator and denominator.
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