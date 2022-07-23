CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 3 7 —— + —— x x
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:24 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)
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1
Identify the rational expression given: \(\frac{12}{x^{2} + 5x + 6}\).
Recall that the domain of a rational expression excludes values of \(x\) that make the denominator equal to zero, because division by zero is undefined.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find these excluded values: \(x^{2} + 5x + 6 = 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression in the denominator: \(x^{2} + 5x + 6 = (x + 2)(x + 3)\).
Solve each factor equal to zero to find the values to exclude from the domain: \(x + 2 = 0 \Rightarrow x = -2\) and \(x + 3 = 0 \Rightarrow x = -3\). Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except \(x = -2\) and \(x = -3\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Rational Expression
The domain of a rational expression includes all real values of the variable for which the expression is defined. Since division by zero is undefined, values that make the denominator zero must be excluded from the domain.
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Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring a quadratic expression involves rewriting it as a product of two binomials. This helps identify the roots of the quadratic, which are the values that make the expression equal to zero, crucial for finding restrictions in the domain.
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Factoring
Setting the Denominator Not Equal to Zero
To find the domain of a rational expression, set the denominator not equal to zero and solve for the variable. The solutions to this inequality indicate values that must be excluded from the domain to avoid division by zero.
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