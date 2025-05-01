Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, if point C is at , point O is at , and point A is at , what is the measure of angle COA in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the points given: C(0,0), O(1,0), and A(0,1). The angle COA is the angle formed at point O by the points C and A.
Find the vectors \( \overrightarrow{OC} \) and \( \overrightarrow{OA} \) originating from point O. Calculate these by subtracting the coordinates of O from C and A respectively: \( \overrightarrow{OC} = (0 - 1, 0 - 0) = (-1, 0) \) and \( \overrightarrow{OA} = (0 - 1, 1 - 0) = (-1, 1) \).
Use the dot product formula to find the cosine of the angle between the two vectors: \( \overrightarrow{OC} \cdot \overrightarrow{OA} = |\overrightarrow{OC}| \times |\overrightarrow{OA}| \times \cos(\theta) \).
Calculate the dot product \( \overrightarrow{OC} \cdot \overrightarrow{OA} = (-1)(-1) + (0)(1) = 1 \). Then find the magnitudes: \( |\overrightarrow{OC}| = \sqrt{(-1)^2 + 0^2} = 1 \) and \( |\overrightarrow{OA}| = \sqrt{(-1)^2 + 1^2} = \sqrt{2} \).
Solve for \( \cos(\theta) \) using \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\overrightarrow{OC} \cdot \overrightarrow{OA}}{|\overrightarrow{OC}| \times |\overrightarrow{OA}|} = \frac{1}{1 \times \sqrt{2}} = \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \). Then find \( \theta \) by taking the inverse cosine (arccos) of \( \frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \), which corresponds to the angle COA.
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the first quadrant, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
19
views
Multiple Choice
If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle if point lies on the terminal side of angle such that , , and are collinear and is the vertex?
10
views
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations