Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = ⅔ sin x
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = ⅔ sin x
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = -2 sin x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin ⅔ x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = 2 sin ¼ x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)