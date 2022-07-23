Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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tan 𝜋/3
Key Concepts
Definition of the Tangent Function
Special Angles and Their Trigonometric Values
Rationalizing the Denominator
Without using a calculator, determine all values of A in the interval [0,2π) with the following trigonometric function value.
cosA=23
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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sec 45°
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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csc 45°
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 30°
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cot 30°
Which set of numbers can represent the side lengths of a -- special right triangle?