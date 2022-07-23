Without using a calculator, determine all values of P in the interval with the following trigonometric function value.
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Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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csc 45°
Key Concepts
Definition of Cosecant (csc)
Special Angles and Their Trigonometric Values
Rationalizing the Denominator
Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
Without using a calculator, determine all values of A in the interval [0,2π) with the following trigonometric function value.
cosA=23
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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sec 45°
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
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tan 𝜋/3
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 30°
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cot 30°