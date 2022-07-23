Write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2cos² 𝝅/8﹣ 1
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
Problem 60
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the product-to-sum identity for cosine functions: \(\cos A \cos B = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(A+B) + \cos(A-B)]\).
Identify the angles in the expression: here, \(A = 3x\) and \(B = 2x\).
Apply the product-to-sum formula to \(\cos 3x \cos 2x\): \(\cos 3x \cos 2x = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(3x + 2x) + \cos(3x - 2x)]\).
Simplify the angles inside the cosine functions: \(\cos(3x + 2x) = \cos 5x\) and \(\cos(3x - 2x) = \cos x\).
Multiply the entire expression by 5 (from the original expression \(5 \cos 3x \cos 2x\)) to get the sum or difference form: \(5 \cos 3x \cos 2x = 5 \times \frac{1}{2} [\cos 5x + \cos x]\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product-to-Sum Formulas
Product-to-sum formulas convert products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences, simplifying expressions. For example, the formula for cos A cos B is (1/2)[cos(A+B) + cos(A−B)]. These formulas are essential for rewriting products like 5 cos 3x cos 2x as sums or differences.
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Trigonometric Function Properties
Understanding the properties of cosine and sine functions, such as periodicity and symmetry, helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions. Recognizing how angles combine in sums or differences is crucial when applying product-to-sum identities.
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Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions
Skill in algebraic manipulation, including factoring constants and rearranging terms, is necessary to correctly apply identities and rewrite expressions. For instance, factoring out the constant 5 before applying product-to-sum formulas ensures clarity and accuracy.
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