In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
Problem 62
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the product-to-sum identity for sine functions: \(\sin A \sin B = \frac{1}{2} [\cos(A - B) - \cos(A + B)]\).
Identify \(A\) and \(B\) in the given expression: here, \(A = 7x\) and \(B = 9x\).
Apply the identity to rewrite \(\sin 7x \sin 9x\) as \(\frac{1}{2} [\cos(7x - 9x) - \cos(7x + 9x)]\).
Simplify the arguments inside the cosine functions: \$7x - 9x = -2x\( and \)7x + 9x = 16x$.
Multiply the entire expression by 8 (from the original expression \(8 \sin 7x \sin 9x\)) to get \(8 \times \frac{1}{2} [\cos(-2x) - \cos(16x)]\), which simplifies to \(4 [\cos(-2x) - \cos(16x)]\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product-to-Sum Formulas
Product-to-sum formulas convert products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences, simplifying expressions and integrals. For example, the formula for the product of two sine functions is sin A sin B = 1/2 [cos(A - B) - cos(A + B)]. This is essential for rewriting 8 sin 7x sin 9x as a sum or difference.
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Trigonometric Function Properties
Understanding the properties of sine and cosine functions, such as their periodicity and symmetry, helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions. Recognizing how angles combine in sums and differences is crucial when applying product-to-sum identities effectively.
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Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions
Algebraic skills are necessary to factor constants and apply identities correctly. For instance, factoring out the constant 8 and applying the product-to-sum formula requires careful distribution and simplification to express the product as a sum or difference.
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