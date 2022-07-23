In Exercises 47–54, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function. 2sin(θ/2)cos(θ/2)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
Problem 64
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a sum of two cosine functions: \(\cos 5x + \cos 8x\).
Recall the sum-to-product identity for cosine: \(\cos A + \cos B = 2 \cos \left( \frac{A+B}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{A-B}{2} \right)\).
Identify \(A = 5x\) and \(B = 8x\) in the given expression.
Apply the identity by substituting \(A\) and \(B\): \(\cos 5x + \cos 8x = 2 \cos \left( \frac{5x + 8x}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{5x - 8x}{2} \right)\).
Simplify the arguments inside the cosine functions to express the sum as a product of cosines.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sum-to-Product Identities
Sum-to-product identities transform sums or differences of trigonometric functions into products. For example, the sum of cosines can be expressed as a product using the formula: cos A + cos B = 2 cos((A+B)/2) cos((A−B)/2). This simplifies expressions and aids in solving equations.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Trigonometric Function Properties
Understanding the basic properties and periodicity of trigonometric functions like cosine is essential. Recognizing how angles combine and how cosine behaves under addition helps in applying identities correctly and simplifying expressions.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Angle Manipulation and Substitution
Manipulating angles by adding, subtracting, or factoring is crucial when applying identities. Substituting expressions like (A+B)/2 and (A−B)/2 allows rewriting sums as products, making complex expressions more manageable.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
892
views
Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)
720
views
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
22
views
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x
31
views
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
14
views
Textbook Question
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 9x - sin 3x
21
views
Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
768
views