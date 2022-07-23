Find the unit vector in the direction of .
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
2:34 minutes
Problem 46
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{i} - \mathbf{j} \), which can be written in component form as \( \mathbf{v} = \langle 1, -1 \rangle \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula \( \| \mathbf{v} \| = \sqrt{v_x^2 + v_y^2} \). Substitute the components to get \( \| \mathbf{v} \| = \sqrt{1^2 + (-1)^2} \).
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude \( \| \mathbf{v} \| \).
Find the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \) by dividing each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \( \mathbf{u} = \frac{1}{\| \mathbf{v} \|} \mathbf{v} = \left\langle \frac{1}{\| \mathbf{v} \|}, \frac{-1}{\| \mathbf{v} \|} \right\rangle \).
Express the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{u} = \frac{1}{\| \mathbf{v} \|} \mathbf{i} - \frac{1}{\| \mathbf{v} \|} \mathbf{j} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Direction
The direction of a vector is the orientation it points to in space, independent of its length. Two vectors have the same direction if one is a scalar multiple of the other. Understanding direction is essential to find a unit vector that aligns with the original vector.
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Vector Magnitude (Length)
The magnitude of a vector is its length, calculated using the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. For vector v = i - j, the magnitude is √(1² + (-1)²) = √2. This value is used to normalize the vector.
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Unit Vector
A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in a specific direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as v, divide each component of v by its magnitude. This process scales the vector to length one without changing its direction.
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Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
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