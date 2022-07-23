Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -5 > -100
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
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- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
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0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
0:44 minutes
Problem 87
Textbook Question
Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 + 0 is not equal to 0.
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1
Identify the two expressions being compared: the left side is \$5 + 0$ and the right side is \(0\).
Calculate the value of the left side: \$5 + 0 = 5$.
Recognize that the problem states "is not equal to," which corresponds to the inequality symbol \(\neq\).
Write the inequality using the expressions and the symbol: \(5 + 0 \neq 0\).
This inequality shows that the sum of 5 and 0 is not equal to 0, which matches the given statement.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols
Inequality symbols are used to compare two values and show their relationship. Common symbols include < (less than), > (greater than), ≤ (less than or equal to), ≥ (greater than or equal to), and ≠ (not equal to). In this question, the symbol ≠ is used to indicate that two values are not equal.
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Evaluating Expressions
Evaluating expressions involves performing arithmetic operations to simplify or find the value of an expression. Here, 5 + 0 simplifies to 5, which helps in comparing it to 0 to determine the correct inequality symbol.
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Writing Mathematical Statements
Writing mathematical statements requires translating verbal descriptions into symbolic form. The phrase 'is not equal to' corresponds to the inequality symbol ≠, which is used to express that two quantities differ.
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