Multiple Choice
Which of the following graphs accurately represents the solution to the system of inequalities?
Step 1: Identify the inequalities given: \(y \geq 3x - 1\) and \(y < 3\).
Step 2: For \(y \geq 3x - 1\), graph the line \(y = 3x - 1\) with a solid line because the inequality includes equality (\geq). Shade the region above this line since \(y\) is greater than or equal to \$3x - 1$.
Step 3: For \(y < 3\), graph the horizontal line \(y = 3\) with a dashed line because the inequality is strict (<). Shade the region below this line since \(y\) is less than 3.
Step 4: The solution to the system is the intersection of the shaded regions from both inequalities. This means the area above or on the line \(y = 3x - 1\) and below the line \(y = 3\).
Step 5: Compare the graphs provided to find the one where the shaded region lies above the solid line \(y = 3x - 1\) and below the dashed line \(y = 3\). The correct graph will show this overlapping shaded region.
