Multiple Choice
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
negative nineteen times a number
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
a number divided by .
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
negative three times the value of increased by 5
Write the following as an algebraic expression.
one half of the difference between and
Let be the number. Translate the following phrase into an algebraic expression.
the sum of and a number