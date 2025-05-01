List the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. (A)
A
5,3,1,−1
B
3,1,−1,−3
C
3,1,0,−1
D
5,3,1,0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of sequence you are working with. Common types include arithmetic sequences (where each term increases by a constant difference) and geometric sequences (where each term is multiplied by a constant ratio).
If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference \(d\) by subtracting the first term from the second term: \(d = a_2 - a_1\). If the sequence is geometric, find the common ratio \(r\) by dividing the second term by the first term: \(r = \frac{a_2}{a_1}\).
Use the general formula for the \(n\)-th term of the sequence. For an arithmetic sequence, the formula is \(a_n = a_1 + (n - 1)d\). For a geometric sequence, the formula is \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\).
Substitute the known values (first term \(a_1\), common difference \(d\) or ratio \(r\), and the term number \(n\) you want to find) into the formula to express the \(n\)-th term.
Simplify the expression as much as possible to write the explicit formula for the sequence or to find a specific term, depending on what the problem asks.
