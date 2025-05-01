Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Start with the given expression: \((3x^2 + 9x + 15) - (-x^2 + 6x + 10)\).
Remove the parentheses by distributing the subtraction sign to each term inside the second parentheses. This changes the signs of each term in \((-x^2 + 6x + 10)\), so rewrite the expression as \$3x^2 + 9x + 15 + x^2 - 6x - 10$.
Group like terms together: combine the \(x^2\) terms, the \(x\) terms, and the constant terms separately. This gives \((3x^2 + x^2) + (9x - 6x) + (15 - 10)\).
Add or subtract the coefficients of the like terms: add the coefficients of \(x^2\), add the coefficients of \(x\), and subtract the constants.
Write the simplified polynomial by combining the results from the previous step into the form \(ax^2 + bx + c\).
